LPG cylinders being sold in black

Hyderabad: Mere talk of ‘shortage’ of a commodity will spur hoarders and crooks to join hands and supply it on the sly, while raking in the moolah. This mantra has already started working amid the short supply of LPG cylinders due to the raging conflict in the Middle East.

Restriction of LPG supply for commercial establishments in Maharashtra and disruption of LPG supply or commercial establishments in Karnataka, with the Centre watching helplessly, has complicated matters.

Large-scale black-marketing of cylinders is being reported from across Hyderabad with commercial establishments ready to purchase cylinders at inflated prices. In this illicit trade, domestic cylinders are being sold for Rs 1,500, while commercial cylinders are priced at Rs 3,000 or more.

Taking undue advantage of the situation, certain LPG distributors are disregarding regulations and distributing cylinders via unofficial channels. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, priced at approximately Rs 1,950 just a week ago, is now being sold for as high as Rs 3,200 in the black market. Mercifully, relatively speaking, households are purchasing a domestic cylinder, which is priced Rs 965 officially, by paying Rs 600 to Rs 800 extra.

Owners of restaurants and hotels have reported that distributors initially stated that stocks were depleted.

However, they later offered to supply cylinders through alternative channels at inflated prices.

Shaik Salman, a tea vendor in Banjara Hills, mentioned that due to the lack of gas cylinders, they have ceased preparing meals and other items offered at the hotel on Wednesday. He stated that only tea, coffee, and black tea are currently available for sale. “On Wednesday, when I reached out to the supplier, he informed me that there was “no stock”. When I asked about the availability of cylinders in the black market, he indicated that they are being sold for Rs 4,000. Although I am willing to buy it at double the price, it has not been delivered yet.”

It has been claimed that domestic LPG cylinders intended for home use are being unlawfully refilled into commercial cylinders and sold to hotels and other businesses. Additionally, some distributors are creating artificial shortages to inflate prices. Sources suggest that thousands of these cylinders have already entered the black market within the city.