LRS applicants in a cleft stick as deadline set to end today

Hyderabad: Many of the applicants of the State who have applied for the LRS are in a fix as they have received notices for paying the LRS fee more than the value of their properties. With only one day left for the LRS scheme, many have yet to make payment with different issues like busy servers causing trouble for property owners.

There were many instances where the applicants were made to pay more than the value of the property. An applicant in Bhoothpur village in Mahabubnagar district has received notice to pay in crores for his property valuing around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. He was provided a rebate of Rs 1.43 crore and asked to pay Rs 4.29 crore. Some of the applicants who paid the fee in the past were also sent notices to pay the fee again. The applicants were having no clue how to proceed further because there is only one day to sort out the issue as the government is not keen to extend the last date for the LRS scheme. The LRS scheme was brought by the previous government and about 1.06 lakh applications were received in GHMC and over six lakh in urban local bodies in the outskirts of the city. Because of the court cases the process was stalled for five years. To ensure no inconvenience is caused to the applicants, the government decided to collect the LRS fee from the applicants at the time of building permissions. The regularisation rate was decided based on the 2020 sub registrar value. Those who did not make applications and the property being in unapproved layout were being charged as per present sub registrar value. According to official sources, almost 40 per cent of the applicants in GHMC had already taken permission paying the LRS fee. Most of them are getting notices for paying the fee.

The State government with a view to bring all the unplanned, unapproved, unauthorised layouts into the fold of planned sustainable development and to provide basic facilities and a better quality of life for the plot owners in the layouts and in the nearby areas, issued the Rules for Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layouts in the State of Telangana for both rural and urban areas vide GO Ms No131 dated 31-08-2020 read with its subsequent amendments in GO Ms No135 dated 16-09-2020. Subsequently, detailed guidelines have been issued vide Memo No 8235/Plg III/2020, dated 30-07-2024 for processing of LRS-2020 applications.

According to the officials, the total number of applications received was 25,67,107, fee intimation letters were sent to 20,00,493 and total number of persons who paid fee till March 28 were 3,25,538. So far the government received an amount of Rs 103.46 crore as on March 29.

The officials have asked all the citizens to avail the opportunity of 25 per cent rebate announced by the government and pay the LRS application charges before March 31 as the officials will be working on the said date despite holiday.