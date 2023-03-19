Lt Col Vijay Bhanu Reddy cremated with military honours

Hyderabad: Lt Col V Vijay Bhanu Reddy was cremated with full military honours at his native village Bommalaramaram in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Lt Col VVB Reddy were kept at his residence in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad to pay respects. General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff laid a wreath and paid homage along with his wife Archana Pande to late Lt Col VVB Reddy, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family at his residence in the morning. Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh also paid floral tributes to the brave heart.

The mortal remains of Lt Col VVB Reddy arrived on Friday night at Air Force Station Begumpet from Arunachal Pradesh by a service aircraft where rich tributes were paid by the Station Commander, Brigadier K Somashankar along with officers of military and civil administration.

Lt Col VVB Reddy and Major Jagannath A of Army Aviation lost their lives in the line of duty on March 16 in Arunachal Pradesh Army Chopper crash during an operational sortie.