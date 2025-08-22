Lt Gen Harpal Singh (Retd) appointed as advisor to govt

Hyderabad: Lt General (Retd) Harpal Singh has been appointed as Advisor to Irrigation department in the state government. Singh is an accomplished officer with over 40 years of experience in the Indian military, specializing in strategic infrastructure of Indian Defence Forces. He has extensive experience in guiding large civil infrastructure projects with expertise in deployment of advanced technology and solutions.

As Director General of Border Roads Organisation and as Engineer in Chief of Indian Army, he had been instrumental in development of strategic tunnels and many other underground infrastructure assets for defence forces.

He has been the critical force behind completion of Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass, progress of Theing Tunnel in Sikkim, Sela & Nechiphu Tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh and also planning of many other tunnels along the border passes in the most uncongenial Himalayan Geology. He is a civil engineer and has specialised in infrastructure development, including PG courses from USA.