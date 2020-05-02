Hyderabad: L&TMRHL & HMRL carry out repair works

Hyderabad: Making complete use of the non-operation of the trains during the lockdown period, The L&TMRHL and HMRL has undertaken several repair works and maintenance activities like cleaning of Metro viaduct and repairing and replacing of blocked rain water pipes to prevent water stagnation during monsoon.

Checking and maintenance of bearings, maintenance of overhead electrical system, maintenance works, signaling tests and daily transmitting of data for signaling improvement and rectification of technical glitches, rail grinding works in Corridor 2 (Green line) to reduce the noise levels, running of two trains every day on the test track in Uppal depot and in Metro corridors for various tests and operational readiness.

Apart from the metro maintenance, the corporation has also took several repair works like laying of VDCC (cement concrete) road in Sultan Bazaar and carrying out BT road works wherever road condition needs improvement in corridor 2 (Green line).

Urban rejuvenation works at Metro stations in Corridor 2 are also going on side by side. Similarly, tile works followed by laying of BT road at Narayanguda metro station are also in progress. The issues would ill be rectified and handed over to GHMC and to be taken care under CRMP.