Maha Shakthi temple basks in Navarathri festive gaiety

Karimnagar : The Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar decked up in innumerable electric colours on the third day of Saturday as part of Shri Devi Sharan Navaratri shining with festive gaiety as thousands of devotees thronged to the temple.

On Saturday, the goddess appeared in the avatar of Annapurna Devi, the presiding goddess of the Holy City of Varanasi. The deity was decorated with vegetables in the form of Sri Mahadurga.

Devotees from all over the state, including the erstwhile Karimnagar district visit the temple in large numbers.

The Maha Shakthi temple premises are resounding with the chants of thousands of devotees wearing Bhavani Mala.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who has taken the Bhavani Diksha participating in the pujas at the temple along with the devotees.



Devotees trickling in to the temple for Dharshan from eraly in the morning as the Maha Shakthi appears in different avatars throughout the Navarathri Days. The deity is offered 10 types of Aarti, and Abhishekam is performed to Maha Shakthi at midnight as part of daily rituals.

