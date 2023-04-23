Mahabubanagar: Telangana only State to procure grain every season says Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahabubanagar : Telangana is the only State in the entire country procuring paddy from the farmers by setting up procurement centers at each and every major village mandal headquarters across the State every cropping season, observed Excise Minister Srinivas Goud.

The Minister inaugurated a paddy procurement center set up under the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society near Manyam Konda Stage under Mahabubanagar Rural Mandal on Saturday.

Not just setting up procurement centers but the government is also ensuring all the necessary facilities are made available for the farmers at the procurement centers, so that the farmers do not face any kind of inconvenience during the procurement process, said the Minister.

Adding further the Minister said that in the past there was no 24/7 free electricity facility, no irrigation water to farms. Majority farmers forgot to cultivate agriculture and migrated to bigger cities to work as labourers. But soon after formation of new state of Telangana, the situation has completely changed, with government providing Rythu Bhandu input capital, providing free power and releasing irrigation water, the farmers are cultivating various crops and today making a happy livelihood in their own villages. "To support them further the government is procuring paddy from them by setting up paddy procurement centers and offering them best MSP price to their produce," he said.

Goud reminded the past situation of farmers in Palamuru district, while addressing the gathering of farmers and said many farmers were deep in debts as they could not get water through the borewells they dug. Many farmers were forced to sell their valuable cultivable land for the sake of children's education and marriages. But that is past and after 2014 we are witnessing a new Telangana, the Minister said.