Mahabubnagar: All set for voter list revisions
Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district administration is soon going to take up an awareness campaign on the revision of the voters list in the...
Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district administration is soon going to take up an awareness campaign on the revision of the voters list in the district. As part of this, the District Collector has directed all the Tahsildars to get ready with the voters’ list and take up additions and deletions of voters by conducting thorough inquiries.
For this, the district administration has decided to conduct an awareness campaign on August 26 and 26 and again on September 2, and 3. During these days, the administration will conduct voter registration, and effect changes like deletion and additions to the voter lists.
Speaking to all the Tahasildars from the collectorate on Thursday, the Collector directed all the booth level officers to be present in their respective centres on these 4 days. He also directed the officials concerned to thoroughly check the details of voters properly before making any changes to the voters list.