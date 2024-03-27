Live
Mahabubnagar: Edamma Jatara celebrations held
Mahbubnagar: The two-day ‘Edamma Jatara’ festivities dazzled the atmosphere in Maddigattla village of Bhootpur mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday.The event, celebrated as part of Holi, witnessed enthusiastic participation from both locals and visitors alike.
One of the highlights of festivities was the ‘Sri SriSriPochamma’ Ammavaari Bonala programme, which saw a large turnout of villagers. Among the attendees was Bhootpur MPP Dr Kadire Sekhar Reddy.
The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as villagers came together to celebrate, marking the occasion with traditional rituals and cultural performances.
