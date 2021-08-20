Mahabubnagar: Honda Amaze car launched

Mahabubnagar: Honda Motors has launched its all new 'Amaze' brand in Mahabubnagar markets in on Thursday.

While revealing the car, Director of Kapil Motors Kapil Prasad said the B-6 version Amaze car comes both in diesel and petrol versions and adhering to highest environment safety with negligible pollution emission standards.

Explaining about the various features of the Honda Amaze car, Prasad said both the versions are having remote engine start option and having projector LED head lamps.

The cost of petrol version is starting from Rs 6.35 lakh and diesel version is Rs 8.66 lakh." Nagaraju, Honda Showroom Branch Head, Service Managers Beig, Srikanth, Sekhar and others were also present.