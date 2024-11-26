Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining rampant

Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining is reportedly continuing unchecked in Rakonda Vaagu, a vital water source connected to the Koilsagar Dam in Koilkonda mandal, Mahabubnagar district. Local sources reveal that over 50 to 60 tippers of sand are being transported daily from this area to destinations in Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts.

The sand mafia, allegedly operating in collusion with the revenue, mining, and police departments, is openly excavating sand in broad daylight, with no effective measures in place to halt their activities. These illegal operations are not only depleting a critical natural resource but also causing significant financial losses to the state exchequer.

Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, based in Mahabubnagar, has expressed grave concerns over the issue. He pointed out that the unchecked looting of sand is depriving the government of valuable resources that could have been used for public welfare. “The authorities’ inaction is emboldening these illegal miners, leading to irreversible environmental damage and economic losses,” he remarked.

Locals and activists are urging the government to take immediate action to curb these unlawful practices.