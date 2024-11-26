Live
- Pawan Kalyan to meet union minister in Delhi today to discuss AP issues
- Couple arrested for forcing Bangla girl into prostitution
- Grant allocation war erupts again in Congress
- PM to attend DGPs’ meet from Nov 29
- Tigress ‘Zeenat’ released into wild in Similipal
- Odisha police launch drive to eliminate ganja cultivation
- CM Mohan Charan Majhi disburses Subhadra money for 20 lakh women
- Ban orders in Jajpur
- Crime Branch to probe attack on MLA Himanshu
- Heavy Rainfall Alert for Andhra Pradesh: IMD Warns of Storms and Floods from Nov 26 to 29
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining rampant
Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining is reportedly continuing unchecked in Rakonda Vaagu, a vital water source connected to the Koilsagar Dam in...
Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining is reportedly continuing unchecked in Rakonda Vaagu, a vital water source connected to the Koilsagar Dam in Koilkonda mandal, Mahabubnagar district. Local sources reveal that over 50 to 60 tippers of sand are being transported daily from this area to destinations in Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts.
The sand mafia, allegedly operating in collusion with the revenue, mining, and police departments, is openly excavating sand in broad daylight, with no effective measures in place to halt their activities. These illegal operations are not only depleting a critical natural resource but also causing significant financial losses to the state exchequer.
Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, based in Mahabubnagar, has expressed grave concerns over the issue. He pointed out that the unchecked looting of sand is depriving the government of valuable resources that could have been used for public welfare. “The authorities’ inaction is emboldening these illegal miners, leading to irreversible environmental damage and economic losses,” he remarked.
Locals and activists are urging the government to take immediate action to curb these unlawful practices.