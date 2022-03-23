Mahabubnagar: Mini-Tank Bund to be developed into beautiful tourism spot

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar Mini-Tank Bund is soon going to be further expanded and renovated beautifully and will be developed as one of the most sought after tourism places in the State.

While revealing the plan of completely renovating the existing mini-tank bund located in the city, Minister for Excise Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Dr V Srinivas Goud said that very soon a Necklace Road will be constructed around the Mini-Tank Bund and the dirty sewage water from across the various households and from other areas which is being let into the tank bund will now be diverted and the entire dirty water will be removed completely from the Tank Bund and fresh Krishna water will be filled into the lake which will later can be used for drinking and other needs of Mahabubnagar people. "We want to develop Mahabubnagar tank bund into one of the best tank bunds in entire State.

We are already flushing out the dirty water from the lake and very soon will lay pipeline from Kottacheruvu lake and fill the Tank Bund with fresh Krishna river water. We will also provide boating facilities and other recreational facilities for the tourists and local people who will visit this place and cherish the beauty of Mahabubnagar lake in future," said the Minister.

The officials have already taken up the works of construction of a necklace road around the Tank Bund, and for this purpose the authorities are removing the dirty water and emptying the lake which will help in the construction of the road around the lake.

As part of this, the Minister along with district Collector S Venkat Rao, Tourism Managing Director Manohar, Local Bodies Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, and officials from Municipal, Revenue and Irrigation departments visited the Mini- Tank Bund and inspected the works underway at the lake.

The Tourism Minister gave instructions to the officials to come out with a comprehensive draft plan to construct a restaurant, a cafeteria, hotels, stalls to sell women handicrafts, musical fountain, stalls for eatables and eateries, handicraft stalls and stalls for traditional handicraft items on the Tank Bund.

Very soon the buffer zone along the Tank Bund will be identified and it will be developed in the parks and green gardens, the Minister said.