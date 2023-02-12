Mahabubnagar: Officials told to speed up new industries process

Mahabubnagar: Giving clear instructions to the officials of industries department, District Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed them to clear all the applications for setting up industries if they are complying with all necessary conditions.

Reviewing the performance of the industries department, the Collector studied the progress of TS iPass and the work of TS-Pride committees. He noted that usually members who wish to set up industries need to take permission from as many as 20 different departments; however, under the state government's new industrial policy of TS-iPass, the permission for new industries is being given through a single window policy. "We have directed all the department officials concerned to make sure that there are no pending files. Already 482 applications have been received from the public for setting up the industries, of which 417 have been cleared by the TS-iPass committee and the remaining are still under processing," he informed.

Under TS-Pride scheme, 82 candidates have submitted their applications, of which 74 have already been cleared and the remaining 8 are being processed as it involves women entrepreneurs from the SC and the ST categories in the district.

District Industries Manager Baburao, RDO Naresh, DTO Komali, District Fire Services head Sudhakar, ST welfare officer Chatru Nayak, SC Corporation Executive Driector Yadaiah Goud and other officials took part in the meeting.