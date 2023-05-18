  • Menu
Mahbubanagar: Bhatti Vikramarka padayatra reaches Jadcherla constituency

Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka continued his second day of padaytra from Venkateshwara Thanda in Nawabpet mandal to Jadcherla constituency headquarters on Wednesday.

On his way, Bhatti met with various people including farmers, labourers, unemployed workers and even educated unemployed youth who were playing cricket and spoke with them and tried to find out their problems and issues.

Along with the CLP leader, Jadcherla constituency incharge Janampally Anirudh Reddy, TPCC general secretary along with DCC president G Madusudhan Reddy and others took part in the programme.

