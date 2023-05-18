Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
Mahbubanagar: Bhatti Vikramarka padayatra reaches Jadcherla constituency
Highlights
Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka continued his second day of padaytra from Venkateshwara Thanda in Nawabpet mandal to Jadcherla constituency headquarters on Wednesday.
Mahbubanagar : Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka continued his second day of padaytra from Venkateshwara Thanda in Nawabpet mandal to Jadcherla constituency headquarters on Wednesday.
On his way, Bhatti met with various people including farmers, labourers, unemployed workers and even educated unemployed youth who were playing cricket and spoke with them and tried to find out their problems and issues.
Along with the CLP leader, Jadcherla constituency incharge Janampally Anirudh Reddy, TPCC general secretary along with DCC president G Madusudhan Reddy and others took part in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS