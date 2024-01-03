Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy declines police escort

Mahbubnagar: In a surprisingly welcome move, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has made a significant decision regarding his security arrangements, choosing to reject police escort during his visits to various mandals and villages in the constituency.

In a formal representation submitted to District DIG LS Chauhan, SP Harshavardhan, and ASP Ramulu, the MLA highlighted that the state government has already provided him with 2+2 gunmen security.

He argued that additional security from the local police is unnecessary during his constituency visits.

In this regard, Reddy personally met with the District DIG, SP, and additional SP, presenting a memorandum urging the withdrawal of the local police escort. Instead, he requested the local police to concentrate on resolving public issues rather than dedicating resources to accompany him.

Addressing the media, Reddy emphasised that with the existing 2+2 gunmen security, the additional local police escort is redundant. He expressed concern for the shortage of manpower within the police department and suggested that these personnel could be better utilized to address the concerns of the common people. Moreover, Reddy proposed that the time spent escorting him could be redirected towards solving community problems and contributing to maintaining law and order in the region.