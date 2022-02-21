Mahbubnagar: Cattle market will be abuzz with activities soon

Mahbubnagar: Jadcherla Municipal Commissioner has assured the tender for the auction of Kaverampet cattle market in the mandal to be floated soon and trade will give momentum after two years of hiatus.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the auctioning of the cattle market will he held next month. "The Covid pandemic is gradually subsiding and the market is also slowly picking up. It is true that the municipality has lost revenue from the market for past two years due to Covid, however, very soon we will issue tenders and conduct the auctioning and at the same time also try to get the past dues from the earlier contractors," observed the Municipal Commissioner

The Covid pandemic hit hard the revenue earnings of Kaverampet cattle market during the past two years.

The cattle market which used to earn annual revenue of Rs 30 lakh, is now in doldrums as the market has been completely closed for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. Ever since the then contractor who won the market in the auction in 2020 has to pay a due of more than Rs 50 lakh as he had earned no returns as the market witnessed no buyers and sellers for past two years.

Earlier, Jadcherla which was a major gram panchayat, has now transformed into a municipality by a recent merger order of the State government into the earlier Badepally purapalika. With this, the Kaverampet village has now become part of the larger Jadcherla Municipality and is expecting more revenue from the market yards.

However, as there has been no sales of cattle until recently due to the second and third waves of Covid pandemic, the municipal authorities of Jadcherla are now slowly trying to revive the market and has now started permitting sales and buying of cattle among the traders, customers and farmers.

"Kaverampet Santa is very famous for cattle market in Mahbubnagar district. However, during the past two years, there were no sales due to the closing down of the market owing to the Covid pandemic," said Basha Nayak, a regular cattle trader from Vollur village in Jadcherla mandal.

However, after repeated request from the traders and high demand from the customers, the cattle market has once again began functioning since past two months now. But because of lack of issuance of tenders for the auction of the market yard, the Jadcherla Municipality which is supposed to earn revenue is losing a lot.

After assurance of the Municipal Commissioner regarding releasing of tenders, the cattle traders would take sigh of relief as buzz will again return to Kaverampet cattle market and they can do brisk business after two years.