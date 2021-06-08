Mahbubnagar : Create awareness on Jal Shakti Abhiyan in villages says Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahbubnagar : District Collector S Venkat Rao gave a to create more awareness on Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme, which would be conducted from March 22 to September 30 every year, initiated by the Central government and directed the officials concerned at mandal and village level to draw a comprehensive plan to ensure every drop of rain water is conserved and utilised properly.

During a meeting with the officials of various mandals in the district through video conference from his camp office here on Tuesday, the Collector instructed the officials to take up awareness campaign on the importance of preserving rainwater in villages and urban areas.

The Collector directed the officials of various departments to utilise the funds of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and ensure every drop of rainwater from roof tops, nalas, rivulets, be protected and preserved by constructing necessary structures for the same.

The officials were directed to take up construction of sink pits, check dams, removal of silt from old wells and ponds, restoration of dried up bore wells and removal of obstructions in the way of inlet water channels etc.

Each and every concerned department have been directed to come up with a comprehensive plan for the same and accordingly fund will be allocated to take up the rainwater conservation programme in the district, he informed.

The officials of RWS, Forest, Irrigation, Agriculture, Revenue and Panchayat Raj have been directed to submit a detailed and comprehensive rainwater conservation and awareness programme plan by Thursday.

They have also been directed to prepare a detailed awareness campaign plan wherein directions also given to include education department so as to rope in school students in a big way to create awareness on rainwater conservation.

Instructions were also given to the officials of District Rural Development Organisation to prepare posters, pamphlets and drawings to be distributed in villages and municipalities to create awareness among the public.

The Collector directed the officials of irrigation and revenue departments to coordinate with each and other and prepare a comprehensive plan for the successful implementation of the programme in the district.