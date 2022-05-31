Mahbubnagar: Left parties protest against high fuel prices

Mahbubnagar: The members of Left parties including CPI, CPM and CPI ML Prajapatham, staged a protest at Telangana Chowrasta in Mahbubngar and demanded that the State and Central governments' must immediately take measures to reduce the prices of fuels like petrol, diesel and cooking gas, which have led to the shooting of prices of all commodities burdening the common man.

While speaking on the occasion, CPI district secretary Paramesh Goud said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become slave to the fuel companies and dancing to the tunes of these companies which have been increasing the fuel prices indiscriminately causing huge burden on the finances of common man.

Raising slogans, the activists of the Left parties staged a protest and demanded the State and Central governments to take immediate measures to control petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices and reduce the rising prices of essential commodities.

"Before coming to power in 2014, the BJP had promised that they would bring a law in the parliament to control the rising fuel prices in the country, but after winning the elections, the Modi forgot his promise and today what we are seeing is steep rising prices of fuels, which is breaking the backs of common man. This BJP government had fuelled the people with its false promise. We are demanding the central government to either fulfill its promise of brining a law to control fuel prices or face the ire of the people," said Paramesh goud.

Goud expressed concern that rising fuel prices have impacted each and every sector and the common man is struggling to survive as the prices of various day to day commodities have sky rocketed.

The Left parties' leaders also questioned the Central government's attitude that on one side they are hiking the taxes on the fuel prices, while on the other hand asking the State governments to reduce the taxes on fuels, which they termed the Centre's attitude as laughable.