Mahbubnagar: Magician Venu to contest for Grads council seat

Mahbubnagar: Famous magician and Guinness Book of World Records is going to contest Graduate MLC elections from Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency is seeking the support of graduates, educated youth, employees and unemployed from the region.

Speaking to the media in Kodangal on Tuesday as part of MLC election campaigning, S Venu said that he has 40 years of experience in various fields like education, health, youth welfare etc and travelled more than 30 countries across the globe performing magic shows.

"I learned several things about how people live living in various countries. As a citizen of Telangana, I want to utilise this opportunity to serve the people and have a great desire to bring a change in politics and in various other systems.

I want to pay back to the society and to my country and people," he stated. Venu requested all the wise people to support his candidature and vote for him in this graduate MLC elections.