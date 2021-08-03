Mahbubnagar to be medical hub: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday said that Mahbubnagar will soon become a medical hub in the State. He handed over the documents of existing collectorate building to the health wing. The new hospital is to come up opposite the bus-stand in Mahbubnagar. The government plans to construct a new multi-specialty hospital on the premises, with all modern facilities.

Goud stated that the hospital would be constructed in the Collectorate complex. The government has accorded permission for the new hospital to address the health needs of people in the district.

The Minister said "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had given immediate sanction for the construction of the hospital. It will be built on the collectorate building site, after shifting it to other premises. The government has allotted Rs 300 crore for the purpose. We will build state-of-the art hospital. It will prevent health problems."

Goud thanked KCR for sanctioning the new hospital and providing funds. "Soon we will start the work", he added.