Mahbubnagar Utsavam draws massive response

Mahbubnagar: The three-day-long Mana Mahbubnagar Maha Nagara Utsavam concluded on Sunday with an overwhelming response from the public. The closing ceremony, held at Shilparamam, was attended by Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Srinivas Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Mahbubnagar into a model city with the support of the central and the state governments.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts for urban development and announced a week-long clean and green campaign in the city soon.

He urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and contributing to the city’s progress.

The festival attracted around 22,000 visitors over three days, with children actively participating and showcasing their talents. MLA Srinivas Reddy also revealed plans to develop Shilparamam into an integrated entertainment, learning, and cultural hub in the near future.

The event was attended by MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy, and other officials. The successful conclusion of the festival marks a new phase in Mahbubnagar’s development, with officials promising continued efforts to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public spaces.