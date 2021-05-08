Maheshwaram: Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques distributed by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries at Jalpally municipality of Maheshwaram constituency on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak is a welfare scheme of the government for providing financial assistance to the poor parents to perform their daughters marriage.

'The scheme gives financial assistance and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expense for financially distressed families. The beneficiaries should utilise the opportunity properly.

No matter what dire situation we face, no welfare scheme will be stopped in the State,' the Minister informed. Local TRS leaders and others were present.