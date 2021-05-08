Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Maheshwaram: Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques distributed by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries at Jalpally municipality of Maheshwaram constituency on Friday
x

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries at Jalpally municipality of Maheshwaram constituency on Friday

Highlights

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries at Jalpally municipalit...

ADVERTISEMENT

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries at Jalpally municipality of Maheshwaram constituency on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak is a welfare scheme of the government for providing financial assistance to the poor parents to perform their daughters marriage.

'The scheme gives financial assistance and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expense for financially distressed families. The beneficiaries should utilise the opportunity properly.

No matter what dire situation we face, no welfare scheme will be stopped in the State,' the Minister informed. Local TRS leaders and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X