Majlis' anti-CAA rallies have TRS backing: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP has alleged the TRS and the State government are actively backing the AIMIM's anti-CAA rallies and public meetings.

Telangana BJP State core committee meeting was held here on Sunday which was presided over by the State BJP president Dr K Laxman.

Laxman found fault with the government for giving permission to the AIMIM on dotted lines but denying similar permission for those who wanted to organise rallies and meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao told the media that the Congress, AIMIM and Left parties are trying to mislead people on the CAA and National Population Register (NPR).

To counter the same the party has decided to hold a public meeting on Monday at Indira Park. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy, State BJP president Dr K Laxman and other leaders will take part in the meeting.

The events are planned as part of a nationwide people's contact programme to create awareness on CAA, NRC and NPR and to allay fears among the Muslims, he added.

A similar meeting will be held at Gadwal and Karimnagar and on January 3 at Nizamabad. Also, another public meeting is planned at Adilabad around the same time.

Ramchander Rao said, "We have given a letter for permission three days ago. We hope that police will issue permission as we are not conducting any rally.

However, we will go ahead with the meeting, if we are not given permission," he clarified.