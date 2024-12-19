Make district-level sports competitions successful: Collector

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that the authorities should work towards making the ongoing district level sports competitions conducted under CM 2024 in the district a success.

The Collector, along with officials, visited Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School Ground sports competitions are underway.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the government is taking special steps for the development of the sports sector, and as part of this, the authorities should work in coordination to make the CM Cup-2024 competitions a success.

He said that full arrangements have been made for the conduct of sports competitions and those who have shown outstanding talent in the district level competitions will be selected for the State level competitions.

He hoped that the district players will excel in the competitions to be held at the state level from the 27th of this month to January 2, 2025 and bring a good name to the district.

“A special quota has been allocated for sports in the education and employment sectors, and that sports will not only keep you healthy but also increase your concentration to excel in education and help you reach the highest position in life,” the Collector emphasized.

He said that on December 19(Thursday), khokho, wrestling, baseball, chess competitions will be conducted at Ushodaya High School in the city. Athletics and football competitions will be conducted at Seven Hills School December 20, karate, judo, handball, wushu, and badminton, swimming, hatyapatiya, table tennis and other sports will be organised at Hitech City Club December 21.

He said that the players should take victories and defeats equally and move forward with the spirit of sportsmanship. Relevant officials, coaches, players and others participated in this program.