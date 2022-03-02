Make grand arrangements for Dharmapuri Brahmotsavams: Minister Koppula Eshwar

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has directed the officials of the concerned departments to make grand arrangements for the successful conduct of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams to be held from March 14 to 26 at Dharmapuri in the district

The authorities and youth in the town should play a pivotal role for the success of the celebrations. Take steps to ensure there would be no problems because of Godavari backwaters. Function halls, inns, Brahmin and Aryavaishya societies should be used to make arrangements for devotees to sleep at night, the Minister said.

With the onset of summer, the authorities and the people's representatives should work together providing fresh water, mineral water, buttermilk packets and meal arrangements to the devotees and the devotees should use the RO plant till the end of the Brahmotsavams.

Ministers and dignitaries used to present at the Swami's wedding on Sheshappa Kala Vedika. Hence proper arrangements have to be made, Eshwar noted.

He said that sanitation staff should be recruited till the completion of Brahmotsavams for proper maintenance and sanitation. The operators of rice mills and trade associations would be supported for the Annadanam programme. The temple should be beautified with electric lights. District Collector G Ravi said Dharmapuri Brahmotsavams should be conducted successfully with the coordination of all the departments. Brahmotsavams posters and pamphlets were released on the occasion. SP Sindhu Sharma, Additional Collector BS Lata, Additional SP Rupesh, Municipal Chairperson Sangi Sattemma, Market Committee Chairman A. Rajesh and others were present.