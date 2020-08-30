Male tiger sighted in Bhupalpally forest

Bhupalpally: Probably strayed from the thickets of Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh, a male tiger is on prowl in Nimmagudem forest area of Maha Mutharam Mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The locals who are in the grip of fear said that the tiger had killed cow. Probably strayed from the thickets ofor Chhattisgarh, a maleis on prowl in Nimmagudem forest area of Maha Mutharam Mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The locals who are in the grip of fear said that the tiger had killed cow.

The District Forest Officer K Purushotham who confirmed the presence of a tiger in the region said that they have found pug marks in the surrounding areas of the villages. The pug marks appear to be that of a male tiger, he added. He suspected that the tiger might have strayed in from neighbouring States- Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh.

Forest Section Officer Veeranna said that they have alerted the residents of the neighbouring villages not to venture into the forest area for cattle grazing.