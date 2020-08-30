Male tiger sighted in Bhupalpally forest
Highlights
Probably strayed from the thickets of Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh, a male tiger is on prowl in Nimmagudem forest area of Maha Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.
Bhupalpally: Probably strayed from the thickets of Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh, a male tiger is on prowl in Nimmagudem forest area of Maha Mutharam Mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The locals who are in the grip of fear said that the tiger had killed cow.
The District Forest Officer K Purushotham who confirmed the presence of a tiger in the region said that they have found pug marks in the surrounding areas of the villages. The pug marks appear to be that of a male tiger, he added. He suspected that the tiger might have strayed in from neighbouring States- Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh.
Forest Section Officer Veeranna said that they have alerted the residents of the neighbouring villages not to venture into the forest area for cattle grazing.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story