Man arrested for fraudulently grabbing land
ADILABAD: A man was arrested for fraudulently acquiring 25 acres by using fake dependent certificates. The case came to light after a complaint was filed with the district Superintendent of Police (SP). In 1954, the government allocated 25 acres in Kazjarl village to Ameenuddin Khan. Ameenuddin had only one daughter, and the land remained vacant for years.
Former Talamadugu Sarpanch Karunakar Reddy allegedly conspired to forge a dependent certificate by falsely claiming Sheikh Latif as Ameenuddin’s grandson.
Using this fake certificate, the land was transferred to Sheikh Latif’s name in 2005.
Since the land was an assigned land, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained from the RDO in 2009. Within four days Karunakar Reddy registered the land in his own name. Sheikh Latif passed away in 2022, further complicating the case.
The real heirs of Ameenuddin Khan approached the district SP, leading to an investigation. Adilabad Rural CI K Phanidhar confirmed that fake dependent certificates were used to illegally seize land. -District SP Akhil Mahajan took special initiative to curb land fraud. Authorities emphasised the need for thorough verification before issuing dependent certificates.
-Karunakar Reddy was arrested and remanded.
The real heirs currently reside in Subhash Nagar, Adilabad.