Man becomes crorepati for few hours: Here's how

Hyderabad: A bank customer was in shock for a while when he saw that his bank balance has risen upto 18 crore 52 lakhs. Yes, you read that right, a HDFC Bank customer from Vikarabad received the shock of his life on Sunday when his bank balance had shot up to Rs 18,52,00,000. That's Rs 18 crore 52 lakh for those who get confused on the zeroes.

Man identified as Venkat Reddy was stunned when his account balance flashed on the screen. As a responsible citizen, he immediately informed the bank officials, who immediately froze the account.

Such incident took place in Chennai too. It was reported that about 100 customers checked their bank balances swell by between a few thousand rupees and Rs 13 crore. As a result of the freeze, the customers were not able to transfer funds to other accounts but could receive cash. However, the hold was released later in the evening.

Blaming it on a technical glitch, the bank officials said that the issue was confined to certain accounts of some HDFC Bank branches majorly in Chennai and some other places too.