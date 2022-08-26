Man ends life after hacking wife to death

Kamareddy: In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly died by committing suicide after hacking his wife to death with an axe, and then hacking himself. The incident took place on Thursday at Chityala in Tadwai mandal, Kamareddy district. The quarrel between the duo in the morning led to the tragic incident. It is said that Sanjeev (28) in a fit of rage during the argument reportedly hacked his wife Ramya (26).

Neighbors took Sanjeev to the hospital when he hacked himself and was unconscious in a pool of blood at home. He succumbed while undergoing treatment. Ramya from Gandhari mandal Sarvapur got married to Sanjeev from Chityal of Tadwai mandal four years ago. They both have a three-year-old daughter. Ramya, who was murdered, was also five months pregnant. Tadwai SI Anjaneyulu registered the case. For legal formalities, both bodies were shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital for post-mortem.