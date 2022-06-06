Man ends life in Medak, family members suspect murder

Medak: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling at his home at Atchannapally village in Tekmal Mandal on Monday. The victim was identified as Durgaiah Goud. Meanwhile, the family members alleged it was murder as they spotted multiple injuries on his body. The Tekmal Poice has registered a case. The body was shifted to Government Hospital Medak for post-mortem. The investigation is on.

In another incident, a man reportedly drowned in a check dam near Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

According to Papannapet Police, the deceased identified as Baka Sailu (42) of Durki village of Nasrullabad Mandal in Kamareddy district came to Edupayala to attend a function of his relatives.

After consuming the liquor during the party, Sailu took ill. While washing his hands, he reportedly slipped into the water body on Sunday evening. Though the relatives searched for him everywhere, they could not trace him on Sunday.

His body was found floating in the check dam on Monday morning. Police have registered a case following a complaint from his son Saikiran.