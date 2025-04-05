Man gets 10-year RI for raping minor

Hyderabad: A fast-track court in Ranga Reddy district on child-related offences on Friday sentenced a man to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment in rape case of a minor reported at Pahadishareef in 2021.

The convict, Syed Haji Ali (43), an auto driver from Shaheen Nagar, Balapur, had confined, raped and threatened the girl, daughter of his friend. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him. It ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim. Based on the girl’s complaint, the Pahadishareef police booked a case and arrested Ali.

Meanwhile, XII Additional Sessions Judge, Nampally, sentenced a 44-year-old man to rigorous punishment for 25 years and to pay fine up to Rs. 15,000 for sexually assaulting a minor. The accused, Mothukari Sathyanaryana Chary alias Chinna of Seetarambagh, Old Mallepally, had sexually assaulted the minor. Following the complaint, the police registered a case. After careful examination of witnesses and documentary evidence filed by the police, T Anitha, XII Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced the accused for offence U/Sec 5(m) (n) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act. In default, he is to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.