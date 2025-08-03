Live
- Tharoor Declares VP Election Outcome Predetermined As BJP's Numerical Advantage Makes Victory Inevitable
- Sadhvi Pragya Receives Hero's Welcome In Bhopal Following Malegaon Blast Acquittal, Alleges Congress Conspiracy
- Kashmir Counter-Terror Operation Claims Six Militant Lives As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Campaign
- Eyewitness Files Complaint Over Illegal Burial Practices As Police Records Destruction Sparks Mass Burial Investigation
- B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini
- Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool
- Jacqueline on pole dancing: Extremely difficult but worth it
- The Unseen Power
- SheExports in Hyderabad: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale globally
- Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpses of what her life is like these days
Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool
In a dramatic rescue at Patala Ganga in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district, locals successfully saved a man being swept away by the strong currents of the Krishna River.
Nagarkurnool: In a dramatic rescue at Patala Ganga in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district, locals successfully saved a man being swept away by the strong currents of the Krishna River.
The incident occurred when four friends visiting from Hyderabad decided to take a swim in the river. One of the friends ventured too far from the bank and was quickly caught in the powerful flow. Realising the gravity of the situation, his three companions called for help.
Fortunately, a team of staff operating a nearby boat spotted the distress and sprang into action, rescuing the man just in time. The swift response averted what could have been a tragic accident, and those present expressed their relief.
Praise was directed towards local heroes Lakshmaiah and Gopal for their quick-thinking actions that ensured the man’s safety.