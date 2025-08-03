Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: In a dramatic rescue at Patala Ganga in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district, locals successfully saved a man being swept away by the strong currents of the Krishna River.

The incident occurred when four friends visiting from Hyderabad decided to take a swim in the river. One of the friends ventured too far from the bank and was quickly caught in the powerful flow. Realising the gravity of the situation, his three companions called for help.

Fortunately, a team of staff operating a nearby boat spotted the distress and sprang into action, rescuing the man just in time. The swift response averted what could have been a tragic accident, and those present expressed their relief.

Praise was directed towards local heroes Lakshmaiah and Gopal for their quick-thinking actions that ensured the man’s safety.