Man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 2-year-old niece

Hyderabad: In a significant judgment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the XII Additional Sessions Judge, Nampally, on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his two-year-old niece in Kachiguda last year.

The convict, Sardar Trilokh Singh, a government employee residing in Tilak Nagar, Kachiguda, was also fined Rs 10,000. In case of non-payment, he will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The case came to light in June 2024 when the child’s mother filed a complaint after the child complained of pain in her private parts. Medical examination revealed cuts and bleeding consistent with sexual abuse. The victim’s maternal uncle, Trilokh Singh, who regularly looked after the child, was arrested on June 22, 2024.

Kachiguda Police registered the case under Section 376(AB) IPC and Sections 5(l)(m)(n) read with 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. A thorough investigation led to the filing of a charge sheet and, after a year-long trial, the court convicted him under the relevant POCSO and IPC sections. DCP East Zone Balaswamy, IPS, praised the investigative team, especially constables N. Srinivas from Amberpet police station and K Suraj Singh from Kachiguda police station, for their dedicated efforts in securing the conviction.

The Hyderabad City Police reaffirmed its commitment to stringent action against sexual offenders, especially those targeting children, emphasising protection for vulnerable sections of society.