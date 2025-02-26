Gadwal: Man Sets Himself on Fire Over Loan Harassment by Five-Star Finance Bank.A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire after allegedly being harassed by bank officials over an unpaid loan. The incident took place in Shantinagar, where the victim, P. Narasimha, a resident of Kyathuru village in Undavelli Mandal, had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from Five-Star Finance Bank three years ago.

As he was unable to make regular payments, bank officials reportedly pressured him to repay the loan. Distressed by their constant harassment, Narasimha went to the bank on Tuesday and informed the staff that he was unable to pay the amount. The officials insisted that he at least pay the monthly interest. Upset by this, he argued with them before leaving the bank and heading towards the road leading to Koyiladinne village, avoiding public attention.

In a desperate act, Narasimha poured petrol over himself and attempted to set himself on fire. However, despite sustaining injuries, he managed to reach a nearby private hospital and pleaded for help. The medical staff immediately alerted the police and 108 ambulance services. EMT Naveen and pilot Krishna Varma rushed him to Kurnool Government Hospital for further treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Shantinagar SI Nagasekhar Reddy visited the hospital, recorded Narasimha’s statement, and registered a case regarding the incident. Investigations are currently underway.