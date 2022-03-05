Manair Riverfront works to begin soon: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements for commencing of the Manair Riverfront works at Karimnagar Lower Manair Dam.

On Friday, the Collector inspected the site along with officials for land acquisition and tourism development in connection with the commencement of work on the Manair Riverfront project.

He visited Dr BR Ambedkar Women's Polytechnic College, IML Depot and Fisheries Department office land to develop tourism on both sides of the Manair Riverfront.

Karnan said retaining walls on both sides of the riverfront, public space and private space should be developed for tourism development such as parks and pedestrians. He directed the authorities to start work on the Manai Riverfront along with the acquisition of land.

He directed officials to provide details of government land, private land, and municipal land on both sides of the project site. The Irrigation Department engineers explained to the Collector the details of the work.

Collector directed the officials to speed up the land acquisition to begin Manair Riverfront soon. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Assistant Collector Mayank Mittal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar and others were present.