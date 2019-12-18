Mancherial Civic chief G Swarupa Rani imposes fine on erring shops

Mancherial: Municipal Commissioner G Swarupa Rani inspected various shops in the market in the town on Wednesday and imposed a penalty of about Rs 44,500 on a few shop owners.



Speaking on the occasion, the Civic Chief warned the hotel managements of revoking their license if they don't maintain hygiene in their hotel. Shop owners will be penalised if they sell or use plastic covers, she warned. Swarupa asked all the town people to cooperate with the municipal authorities and to stop using plastic items.

The Commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 2,500 on Jaleel Ice Factory; Rs 10,000 on Highteck Wines; Rs 10,000 on Tirumala Bar; Rs 5,000 on GK Plastic Shop; Rs 1,000 on Bharathi Traders; Rs 2,000 on Mancherial Wines; Rs 2,000 on Maa Chiru Veg Curry Point; and Rs 10,000 on Nazeer Kirana.

Revenue Officer Ch Ramesh, Tanneru Ramesh, Nagaraju, Ajeem, Salem, K Venkatesham, Sagar, Eshwar and others accompanied the civic chief during her inspection.