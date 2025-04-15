Mancherial MLA Sagar Rao raise pitch for cabinet berth

Mancherial: Kokkira Prem Sagar Rao, the MLA from Mancherial, expressed his strong discontent regarding potential injustices he might face from the Congress leadership concerning his ministerial position.

At a gathering with Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka in Mancherial, he emphasised that lacking a place in the cabinet would be a significant injustice to the united Adilabad district.

He questioned whether those who have been instrumental in supporting the tribals and party workers would be overlooked in favor of individuals returning from other political parties. Prem Sagar Rao voiced his concerns about the treatment of long-standing party members, asserting that if he and others who have dedicated a decade to the party are not recognized, it would be a grave injustice.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by loyal party supporters and challenged the notion that newcomers should be prioritized over those who have consistently defended the party’s interests. His remarks underscored a sense of betrayal felt by those who have remained steadfast in their commitment.

The MLA further asserted that he played a crucial role in revitalizing the Congress party, particularly through the Indravelli Sabha, and he urged party leaders not to subject him to unfair treatment. He reiterated his loyalty and support for the party during challenging times, making a passionate plea for recognition of his contributions. Prem Sagar Rao’s statements reflect a deep commitment to the party and a call for justice for its dedicated members.