Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
Highlights
Mancherial: Chennur BRS MLA candidate Balka Suman taught the party cadres about the winning formula and advised them to utilise social media to impress the voters.
Addressing the Chennuru constituency-level “Yuva Atmiya Sammelanam” held at his residence Kyathanpallil on Tuesday, Balka Suman said that KTR is likely to visit Chennur on 27th of this month.
He alleged that former MP Vivek is a villain who betrayed the leaders and cadre who believed in him. He also said that Vevik had bought a seat with 100 crores from Revanth Reddy and are spreading evil propaganda with family members, social media platform, with own news channel and paper, he said.
