Manchireddy Kishan Reddy conducts road show in Ibrahimpatnam

Ibrahimpatnam BRS party MLA candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy conducted a road show in the villages of Pedadhundla, Kappapahad, Turkaguda and Charlapatelguda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday as part of the election campaign.

On this occasion, Volavothu Narsimha of Pedadthundla village from CPM party and Turkaguda village senior leader Maddela Yadaya along with 50 Congress party leaders and activists from Yacharam Mandal joined the BRS party in the presence of Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.