Manda Krishna questions inaction against attack on CJI

Hanumakonda: MRPS president Padma Shri Manda Krishna Madiga demanded that the Central government immediately register a case against the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Manda Krishna said the accused responsible for the attack on Chief Justice Gavai should be arrested and jailed. He further demanded that an inquiry be conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge to identify the forces behind the incident. He warned that strict action should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and cautioned the Centre that any negligence would not be tolerated.

He questioned why, even after 19 days since the attack on the Chief Justice of India in the country’s highest judicial body, the Supreme Court, no case has been registered yet. “When police and judicial systems take up many cases suo motu, are they blind to the attack on the Chief Justice himself?” he asked.

“If a Dalit who holds the post of Chief Justice cannot be protected, how can common Dalits feel safe in this country?” he questioned. “Had the Chief Justice been from an upper caste, would the authorities have shown the same negligence in registering a case?”

He recalled that during the Ram Mandir case, judges who questioned the lack of evidence for Lord Rama’s birthplace were not attacked — only because they belonged to upper castes. He alleged that Justice Gavai was targeted precisely because he is a Dalit.

Manda Krishna stated that the attack on Justice Gavai is being seen as an attack on Dalits themselves. “Even when Dalits reach the highest positions through hard work, they are still haunted by caste discrimination,” he said. He explained that, as a mark of protest against the attack on Justice Gavai, a nationwide Dalit Self-Respect Movement is being launched. He added that the attack has deeply hurt the hearts of Dalits across the country, and since justice has not been served even after 19 days, the movement has become necessary.