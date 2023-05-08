Manipur violence: 108 Telugu students arrives in Shamshabad Airport in special flight

With the initiative of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, as many as 157 students evacuated from Manipur on Monday. In this order, AP and Telangana students reached Hyderabad from Manipur. 108 students arrived at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on the first flight. Two special buses have been arranged to transport the students from Hyderabad to their hometowns.



Meanwhile, 49 students will reach Kolkata in another special flight. The AP authorities have made arrangements to shift to Hyderabad from there. The government has sent two officers specially to Kolkata to help AP students.



Moreover, the government has booked the flight tickets for the students. The government provides all the food and transport facilities of the students at their own expense.