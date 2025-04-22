Mantri to babus: Brace up to tackle heat-related illnesses

Hyderabad: Stressing on the importance of public awareness in combating heat-related health risks, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday directed the officials to ensure having medical teams across all levels from primary health centres to district and teaching hospitals for the treatment and management of heatstroke cases.

The first poster, prepared by the Health Department, outlines essential precautions to be taken to prevent heatstroke. On this occasion, the Minister appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures such as avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, carrying drinking water when stepping outdoors, wearing light, breathable clothing and using protective headgear such as caps or umbrellas, seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest Government Health Facility in case of dizziness, fatigue, or other symptoms related to heatstroke.

The Minister also urged the public to support one another by helping those affected by heatstroke and contacting emergency services via 108 for timely medical intervention.

He instructed health officials to take up extensive IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities across the state, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

The Minister wanted the officials to have special medical teams in high-risk areas, and the availability of ORS, IV fluids, and essential medicines to be ensured.