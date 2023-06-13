Live
Many BRS activists switch to Congress
Highlights
As many as 70 BRS leaders from Peddamandadi mandal Mangampalli Tanda Gatla Ghanpur Tanda in Pebbair mandal Kanchiraupalli village joined the Congress party on Monday in the presence of Dr G Chinnareddy, the AICC Secretary and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman.
Wanaparthy: As many as 70 BRS leaders from Peddamandadi mandal Mangampalli Tanda Gatla Ghanpur Tanda in Pebbair mandal Kanchiraupalli village joined the Congress party on Monday in the presence of Dr G Chinnareddy, the AICC Secretary and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman. Among those who joined the Congress were the presidents of Gram Rythu Hohodho Samithi Committee, Jayapal Reddy, Pratap Reddy, Vadde Raju, Boya Srinu, Ramakrishna and others.
Rajendra Prasad Yadav, president of wanaparthi district Congress Committee, Congress youth leader Dr G Aditya Reddy, State Youth Congress vice-president Rajeev Reddy, PCC delegate Kiran Kumar, DCC general secretary Mogili Satya Reddy, and several others were present on the occasion.
