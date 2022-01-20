Maoists call for bandh in Mulugu on Jan 22

Terming it as a fake encounter, the secretary of the Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal and Peddapally Division Committee of the CPI-Maoist, Venkatesh called for Mulugu district bandh on January 22.



He alleged that the police of Telangana and Chattisgarh gathered the information on Maoists movement in Karregutta forest area and fired on Maoists cadre, killing three Maoists in a fake encounter on Tuesday.



Condemning the 'fake encounter,' Venkatesh, in a media release, called for a bandh of Mulugu district on January 22. He said that the attack on Maoists took place while they were on their way to meet the people of Wazeedu-Venkatapuram area of Mulugu district.



He added that the party had lost three members who were identified as Madakam Singe alias Shanta, Venkatapuram area committee secretary, who hails from Chattisgarh State, Kommula Naresh, Yellandu-Narsampet squad commander, from Jaggaihapet village of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and Kovasi Mooyal alias Kailas of Cheekupal village of Dantewada district in Chattisgarh State.