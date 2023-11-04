Live
- Double medal success for Odisha at Kayaking and Canoeing, Kishore Jena wins bronze
- Marri Rajashekhar Reddy asks people to m ake KCR CM for third time
- Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Virat Kohli with sand sculpture
- Committed to restoration of Medigadda barrage, says L&T
- SBI sets aside Rs 8,900cr for pay and pension hike to staff
- Court grants time to Delhi Police to reply on NewsClick HR head's bail plea
- Khairatabad Congress candidate campaigns six guarantees
- Delhi remains gas chamber with AQI in 'severe' category
- ISL: Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC share spoils as Blues fight back for a point
- WC ticket black-marketing: Bengal Guv returns complimentary tickets to CAB
Just In
Highlights
Malkajgiri BRS Party Assembly Constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy asked the people to make KCR the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.
On Saturday, he participated in a wide campaign in Durga Nagar and Patel Nagar along with former corporator Mr. Jagadish Goud in Malkajigiri Division. He asked all the people to cooperate to make it.
He said that he will make Malkajigiri a model for the constituency. He made it clear that he would be available to all the people and work hard to solve their problems. Former corporator Manjula, Neelam Satish, Srinivas Goud, Sainath, Ganesh and others participated in this program.
