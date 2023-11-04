  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy asks people to m ake KCR CM for third time

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy asks people to m ake KCR CM for third time
x
Highlights

Malkajgiri BRS Party Assembly Constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy asked the people to make KCR the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

Malkajgiri BRS Party Assembly Constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy asked the people to make KCR the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

On Saturday, he participated in a wide campaign in Durga Nagar and Patel Nagar along with former corporator Mr. Jagadish Goud in Malkajigiri Division. He asked all the people to cooperate to make it.

He said that he will make Malkajigiri a model for the constituency. He made it clear that he would be available to all the people and work hard to solve their problems. Former corporator Manjula, Neelam Satish, Srinivas Goud, Sainath, Ganesh and others participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X