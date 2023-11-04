Marri Rajashekhar Reddy asks people to m ake KCR CM for third time

Malkajgiri BRS Party Assembly Constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy asked the people to make KCR the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

On Saturday, he participated in a wide campaign in Durga Nagar and Patel Nagar along with former corporator Mr. Jagadish Goud in Malkajigiri Division. He asked all the people to cooperate to make it.

He said that he will make Malkajigiri a model for the constituency. He made it clear that he would be available to all the people and work hard to solve their problems. Former corporator Manjula, Neelam Satish, Srinivas Goud, Sainath, Ganesh and others participated in this program.