Married man ends life, holds wife, in-laws responsible

Siddipet: Unable to bear the harassment from wife and his in-laws a 25-year-old on Saturday committed suicide. According to the sources, the man identified as Kunta Lakshman (25) hanged himself at his house in Bhumpally village of Mirudoddi mandal. The police reached to the spot and have recovered a suicide note left behind by Lakshman. The suicide note read about the harassment by his wife and in-laws leading him to take the extreme step. Lakshman's body was shifted to Dubbak Area Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man Pagadala Janardhan Reddy was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Mothey in the district after mid-night of Friday.

A group of four to five people attacked Janardhan Reddy with hunting sickles at 1 am when he was sleeping in the open place of his house at the village. His grandson, who tried to stop the attackers, also received injuries on his hands.

Mothey Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that it was suspected that land dispute could be a reason for the incident. A Case was registered a case and an investigation underway.