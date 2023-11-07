Live
- Mizoram Assembly polls: Over 50% voter turnout recorded till 1 p.m.
- 9% population has above Rs 50,000 monthly income in Bihar: Economic survey
- Delhi CM announces Diwali bonus for non-gazetted employees, daily-wagers of MCD
- PL Technical Research: BUY AB CAPITAL - TECHNICAL PICK
- Assam: Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter
- A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
- IBM partners AWS to launch new Innovation Lab in India
- Daily Forex Rates (07-11-2023)
- K'taka CM takes dig at BJP's drought study tour, says it should approach Centre and get relief for state
- Cong govt in Karnataka "as good as dead", charges BJP veteran Yediyurappa
Just In
Mass resignations by BRS people’s reps
: In a massive display of protest, prominent local leaders from BRS party in Munugodu constituency resigned on Monday citing frustrations due to MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy’s attitude
Munugodu (Nalgonda): In a massive display of protest, prominent local leaders from BRS party in Munugodu constituency resigned on Monday citing frustrations due to MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy’s attitude. Among those who left the party include Municipal chairman of Choutuppal Venreddy Raju, Nampally ZPTC Elugoti Venkateshwar Reddy, Munugodu ZPTC Naraboina Swaroopa Ravi, Narayanapuram MPP Gutha Uma Premchander Reddy, Nampally Vice-MPP Panganti Rajani Venkanna Goud, and Munugodu Vice-MPP Anatha Veena.
In a statement to the media, they leaders informed that they were forced to take the step because of the MLA’s attitude towards them. “Majority of BRS local people’s representatives, active party leaders and workers are frustrated because of him,” they said.
The local leaders did not mince words when they said that Prabhkar Reddy would not win the upcoming elections. Later, they informed that they would collectively take a decision for their political future.