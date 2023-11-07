Mass resignations by BRS people’s reps

Munugodu (Nalgonda): In a massive display of protest, prominent local leaders from BRS party in Munugodu constituency resigned on Monday citing frustrations due to MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy’s attitude. Among those who left the party include Municipal chairman of Choutuppal Venreddy Raju, Nampally ZPTC Elugoti Venkateshwar Reddy, Munugodu ZPTC Naraboina Swaroopa Ravi, Narayanapuram MPP Gutha Uma Premchander Reddy, Nampally Vice-MPP Panganti Rajani Venkanna Goud, and Munugodu Vice-MPP Anatha Veena.

In a statement to the media, they leaders informed that they were forced to take the step because of the MLA’s attitude towards them. “Majority of BRS local people’s representatives, active party leaders and workers are frustrated because of him,” they said.

The local leaders did not mince words when they said that Prabhkar Reddy would not win the upcoming elections. Later, they informed that they would collectively take a decision for their political future.