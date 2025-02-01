Massive BC Rajakiya Yudha Bheri rally tomorrow

Hanamkonda: A grand public meeting, “BC Rajakiya Yudha Beri,” will be held on February 2 at the Arts College Grounds, announced former KUDA chairman and independent MLC candidate for Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda teachers’ constituency, Sangamreddy Sundar Raj Yadav.

On Friday Yadav, along with BC community leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district, reviewed the arrangements for the meeting. Addressing the media, he stated that the meeting is being organised to showcase the unity of all BC communities in the region.

He declared that similar public meetings would be conducted in all districts, culminating in a massive rally with ten lakh people at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad.

He warned that if the government fails to meet their demands, they will escalate their fight. Their key demands include:42% reservations for BCs in local bodies, Assembly, and Parliament elections; immediate revocation of EWS reservations, which have become a curse for nearly 60 lakh unemployed youth; implementation of the Atrocity Act for BC protection and clearance of pending student fee reimbursements; recognition of BC caste-based professions as industries and government incentives for them; distribution of government land to the poor.

Yadav questioned fairness of granting 10% reservations to OC communities, which constitute only 3% of population, while BCs, who make up 65%, receive only 29% quota. He called upon all BC communities in the erstwhile Warangal district to gather in large numbers to make the meeting a grand success.