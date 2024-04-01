Live
Massive fire continues to engulf warehouse at Pebberu market
The fire tenders along with police, revenue, market and locals have been trying to douse the flames since five hours
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a massive fire broke out at the Pebberu town market yard and warehouse. Despite the fire tenders fighting with fire, the flames are up from five hours and is out of control, said the locals.
It is said that this fire mishap is known to be the massive accident in Telangana till date.
It is reported that it may take 10 to 12 hours for the flames to subside.
The municipal, revenue, local police, fire brigade, water tank owners, leaders of all parties, especially the people are working hard to douse the fire since many hours.
It is the responsibility of the government to find out whether this fire accident is an actual accident or manmade issue. It is unfortunate to watch the warehouses built with crores of rupees, people's property turning into ashes. Further details are awaited.