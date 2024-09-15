Massive Ganja Haul in Kothagudem: Smugglers Use Ambulance to Evade Police

Bhadradri Kothagudem: In a significant bust, the police in Kothagudem town seized a large cache of ganja worth crores of rupees. The smugglers, attempting to move the illegal substance from Odisha to Tamil Nadu, had disguised their operation by using an ambulance. However, alert officers from the 2-Town police station in Ramavaram intercepted the vehicle and recovered several quintals of ganja.



Two individuals, including the driver of the ambulance, were arrested. According to the police, the choice of an ambulance was a calculated move by the smugglers to avoid detection, assuming that such a vehicle would not raise suspicion during routine checks.

Rising Ganja Smuggling Through AOB Region

Smuggling of ganja from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) has become increasingly frequent, with syndicates taking advantage of dense forest areas and less monitored transportation routes. Private vehicles and trains are commonly used to transport the contraband, with smugglers strategically avoiding heavily policed roads. The recent haul in Kothagudem comes on the heels of a similar seizure, where ₹87 lakh worth of ganja was confiscated, highlighting the growing scale of smuggling operations in the region.

Smugglers Exploit Forest Routes from Kothagudem to Warangal

The forest route from Bhadradri Kothagudem to Warangal has been identified as a favoured path for smugglers. With limited police checks along the route, the illegal cargo often moves via Yellandu, Gangaram, and other remote areas before reaching Warangal. From there, it is further transported by train to various destinations. Some operations also bypass Warangal entirely, funnelling ganja to Mulugu, Eturnagaram, and Bhupalpally, where it is sold to local agents.

Recent Seizures Point to Larger Network

In another major seizure, police in Narsampet recently confiscated 7 quintals of ganja. Authorities believe the substance was being transported from Bhupalpally to a major city. Smugglers have reportedly been exploiting low-security railway stations, such as Nekkonda, to ship the ganja without attracting attention. As law enforcement ramps up its efforts, the scale and sophistication of these smuggling operations indicate the involvement of a well-organised network.

Police have pledged to intensify their crackdown on smuggling activities and continue their vigilance along the state’s border regions.